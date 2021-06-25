Cancel
Scottie Pippen takes swipe at Kyrie Irving while praising LeBron James

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScottie Pippen made some harsh comments this week while comparing Kevin Durant to LeBron James, and the Hall of Famer is not backing down. In an interview with Yahoo’s Vincent Goodwill to promote Digits Bourbon, Pippen said Durant falls short. Pippen complimented Durant on the former MVP’s game, but said he falls short of surpassing James. He said Durant would need “a little bit more than an individual effort” to reach LeBron’s level. Stephen A. Smith was among those who defended Durant, and Pippen doubled down with a tweet on Friday.

