Jackson, NJ

Police Seek Public’s Help On Alleged Bias Incident

By Alyssa Riccardi
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKJo1_0afD97K500
Photo courtesy of copcruisers.org

Update from Police: After follow up investigation completed by detectives as per Attorney General Guidelines, this incident is being closed and will not be labeled as a bias or criminal incident. Detectives determined that the damage was caused by employees of a lawn company doing work at the location and that company will be making repairs.

JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in regards to an alleged bias incident of broken property.

On June 24, Police Officer Kyle Stybe responded to located at 73 East Connecticut Concourse around 4:10 p.m. with reports of criminal mischief. The victim, who is of the Jewish faith, told the officer that he heard a crashing sound at about 3:15 p.m. and discovered his window had been broken with a rock on the floor.

According to the victim, he felt that this incident was in retaliation to legal actions he is currently involved with concerning the township.

At this time, the scene is being treated and investigated as a bias incident as per the New Jersey Attorney General’s Guidelines for Bias Incident Investigations and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Incident Investigation policy.

The Jackson Police Department is asking if anyone has any further information on this incident to contact DLT. Frank Mendez at 732-928-1111 or through the department’s StopIt app online.

