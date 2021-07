Just a few short days ago, we got wind of a rumor suggesting that Lexus could be working on a badge-engineered Toyota GR 86 for its own lineup. It seems a bit unusual to suggest that a luxury brand like Lexus could pinch a small, budget-friendly sports car from its less luxury-focused big brother, but with the right enhancements, it would surely be pretty cool. Still, we hear rumors like this all the time, and some are totally fabricated, but we now have proof that the Lexus LC could soon have a baby brother. Spy shots from Japan show the latest 86 sporting the 'Spindle' grille that is a Lexus signature design flourish.