Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Since falling to a 5-month low of $2.1 on 22 June, Tezos’s market has struggled to reclaim levels seen just after the 19 May crypto sell-off. Its most recent hike to $3.1 was countered by selling pressure which pulled it down to a press time value of $2.75. With low volatility in the market, Tezos could see some sideways movement over the next few sessions with slight chances of a breakout as well.