‘Yellowstone’ TV: Behavior Expert Identifies Who Attacked Duttons Based on Character Analysis

“Yellowstone” fans have been debating who was behind the Season three finale attacks for months. But now a behavior analysis expert has weighed in to settle the matter once and for all. Or at least, until the Season four premiere airs.

According to Express, the Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman) character shows some of the traits that narcissists, psychopaths and sociopaths share.

Behavior expert Nick Davies told Express that such a personality disorder could make Willa the most likely culprit for the attacks.

‘Yellowstone’ Villain Behaves Suspiciously

Davies said that the showdown scene between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Willa in Beth’s old office highlights some of Willa’s suspect behavior traits.

“Beth comes for a fight here, by throwing her bag down and pointing at Willa, she’s scared and hurt but has a ton of courage and would challenge anyone,” Davies said. “The interesting thing about Willa is that she doesn’t flinch or show any emotional responses such as fear or anger. A key trait of narcissists, psychopaths and sociopaths is that they do not have the ability for empathy and a limited emotional range, if any.”

What’s more, Willa shows no signs of feeling intimidated or even shaken by the confrontation with Beth. That excessive self-confidence could be another sign of a dangerous personality disorder.

“Also at the end, she shows admiration for Beth by saying ‘I really like her!’ rather than feeling threatened, another trait of dangerous people in the dark triad,” Davies said.

Behavior Expert Sheds Light On Personality Traits

The “dark triad” is a psychological umbrella term that encompasses the personality traits of narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy. People who fall into that category tend to have high self-esteem and to be shameless self-promoters.

“Lots of powerful people have the dark triad traits as their lust for power at any expense, helps them climb the ladder quickly, and their lack of empathy means they don’t lose sleep thinking about the carnage they leave in their wake,” Davies said.

If Willa is indeed behind the attacks, that would throw an interesting wrench into many “Yellowstone” fans’ hopes for a “wrath of Rip” scenario. Rip (Cole Hauser) has proven lethal to many a troublesome man who dared mess with the Dutton clan. But would Rip go after a woman? Even a woman who tried to kill his fiancée? That remains to be seen.

All told, it seems there’s no shortage of potential suspects for the Season three attacks. Still, the final say in who’s responsible for them rests not with psychologists but with “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan.