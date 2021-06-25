Cancel
Medical & Biotech

WEHI collaborates with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop novel anti-cancer therapeutics

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEHI has partnered with Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven pharmaceutical company, in a collaboration to discover and develop anti-cancer therapeutics using a promising new technology called targeted protein degradation. The partnership builds on more than 25 years of pioneering discoveries at WEHI, into a family of proteins known as the...

www.news-medical.net
