Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

On This Day: The Chicks ‘Fly’ Album Certified Diamond in 2002

By Clayton Edwards
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdIff_0afD8Zk900

Let’s take a trip down memory lane. We’re going all the way back to 2002. It was a simpler time, if you think about it. Facebook wasn’t around to make you mad at your relatives. At that time, that’s what holidays were for. At the same time, not everyone had a phone in their pocket. I can still remember asking, “Does your phone get texts?” Oh, the good old days.

The (Dixie) Chicks dropped their second major-label album, Fly, in 1999. That album was packed to the brim with great tracks. Fly had tunes like “Goodbye Earl,” “Cowboy Take Me Away,” and my personal favorite, “Sin Wagon.” Natalie Maines has a killer voice. At the same time, the instrumentation in parts of the album puts their bluegrass roots on full display. In short, it’s a hard album to beat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQlHpT_-IV4

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Chicks – Sin Wagon (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQlHpT_-IV4)

Apparently, millions of people across the country felt the same way. Just three years after the album came out, it was certified Diamond by the RIAA. Let that sink in. The Chicks’ second album was certified, Diamond. A Gold (500,000 sales) or Platinum (1,000,000 sales) record is a dream for many artists. However, these ladies bypassed that and took their album straight to the top. It takes 10 million sales to make it there. The official certification came on this day in 2002.

The Chicks Sell and Break Records

So, having a Diamond-certified album is a pretty big deal. What’s bigger than that? The Chicks did it twice. What’s even more impressive is that they did it back-to-back. About a year after Fly became their first album to sell 10 million units, their debut album caught up with it. Wide Open Spaces (1998) became a Diamond album in 2003.

That back-to-back success puts The Chicks at a whole new level of prestige. They are the only country music group or artist to have two back-to-back Diamond albums. At the same time, they are the only female group in any musical genre to achieve that feat. So, yeah, they’re kind of a big deal.

There aren’t many other country artists to achieve Diamond status. That may come as a surprise. However, the list of those who hold the distinction won’t come as a surprise at all. For instance, Garth Brooks has seven of them. Shania Twain has three Diamond-certified albums. Taylor Swift has one as well. Kenny Rogers rounds out the list. See, no surprises there at all.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

123K+
Followers
14K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Natalie Maines
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On This Day#Fly#Dixie Rrb Chicks#Javascript#Riaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’ Star Sam Waterston’s Daughter Said He Never Helped Her Get a Role on the Show: ‘I Couldn’t Even Get a Callback’

You would think that having a “Law & Order” legend like Sam Waterston in your corner would help you land a role on the show. But that’s not necessarily the case. This was proven during an interview with Waterston’s daughter, Katherine. Katherine Waterston joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in 2017 to talk about her new movie. While there, Waterston revealed that she did not get her start on “Law & Order”. In fact, she had tried several times before giving up and moving on to other auditions.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Golden Girls’ Actor Chick Vennera Dies: See Touching Tributes From Fans

Fans remember “Golden Girls” actor Chick Vennera with an outpouring of support. The actor passed away on Thursday, July 8th. Vennera was 74-years-old. Several fa. Deadline first reported Vennera’s death, but details later emerged on how the star passed. Vennera’s daughter Nicky confirmed that her father had been battling cancer for some time. Vennera, who retired from acting in the mid-2000s, kept his cancer battle from the public. Nicky says her father passed away in his Burbank, California home.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Drake Reveals ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Album Is Finished & Ready To Be Mixed

It looks like Drake is super close to dropping his album ‘Certified Lover Boy.’. Drizzy’s follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’ has been one of the industry’s most anticipated releases of the year and the buzz has only intensified as the wait has extended. The titan revealed that the set was initially...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Ron Howard as a ‘Doll To Work With’

When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
MusicPosted by
Best Life

See Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter, Who's Performing Her Grandmother's Hits

Loretta Lynn is known for her country classics, and now, one of her grandchildren is putting her own spin on them. Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Tayla Lynn released the album Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn earlier this year, and it's full of covers of her grandmother's hits. In a new interview with People, Tayla opened up about making the album and the struggles she experiencing getting to where she is today as a wife, mother, and country singer in her own right.
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
Theater & Dancecountryfancast.com

Kelly Clarkson Singing The Dance Brought Garth Brooks to Tears

Enjoy watching Kelly Clarkson singing "The Dance" as the Kennedy Center honored Garth Brooks at the 43 annual ceremony on May 21, 2021 . . . Kelly Clarkson singing The Dance demonstrates why she won American Idol and shows that she has kept getting better ever since. While country music icon Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood watched, Kennedy Center Honoree, Kelly Clarkson moved everybody in the audience with her powerful performance of Garth Brooks’ classic “The Dance”,
CelebritiesComicBook

William Smith Dead at 88

William Smith, the film and television actor known for roles in Any Which Way You Can, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Red Dawn, has passed away. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the 88-year-old actor died on Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, confirmed the news to THR but did not provide a cause of death. Born in Missouri on March 24, 1933, Smith's career on the big screen and in television stretches all the way back to the 1940s where he made uncredited appearances in films like Meet Me in St. Louis and even The Ghost of Frankenstein.

Comments / 0

Community Policy