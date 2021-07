When the moment calls for embracing the energy future, the Republican majorities at the Statehouse are determined to resist. They prefer the energy present, even the past. Consider the latest example, Senate Bill 52, passed late last month about an hour after midnight. The legislation hurls obstacles in the way of utility-scale solar and wind projects. It does so by giving new authority to county commissioners, or county executives and councils, permitting them to squash such clean energy development at the start of the approval process.