The Washington Football Team was plagued by poor quarterback performances and a lack of depth at running back in 2020, but 2021 could bring significant improvements. Following the 2020 season, the Washington Football Team’s most pressing need was arguably at quarterback. Alex Smith retired from the sport and last year’s starter on opening day is no longer with the team. The mid-season starter went down with a season-ending injury and an unknown played the last game of the season. Somehow, the Burgundy and Gold won the NFC East, but the final regular season record was 7-9. It was time to find solutions.