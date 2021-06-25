Cancel
Thailand isolates construction workers to curb virus spread

By CHALIDA EKVITTAYAVECHNUKUL
Beaumont Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — As Thailand struggles to slow its worst wave of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced Friday a one-month lockdown of camps where construction workers are housed in Bangkok and nine other areas. The situation has become critical as the number of hospital beds in Bangkok for...

