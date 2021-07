Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A motorcycle crash has resulted in the death of a Jennings woman near Roanoke, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says State Police responded to a call regarding the crash on Hwy 90 near Farm Supply Rd. around 8 p.m. on June 24, 2021. The single-vehicle accident claimed the life of Lorrie Lynette Herron, 56, of Jennings who was riding on the motorcycle as a passenger.