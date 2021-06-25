Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

10 Things You Didn’t Know about John Jarratt

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy lots of people’s standards, Jon Jarratt was a late bloomer when it comes to acting. He didn’t grow up wanting to be an actor and he was already in his 20s by the time he got into the industry. That being said, once John got started in the business he knew he had to go full speed. Over the years, he has done more than make up for lost time. Along the way, he has become one of the most well-known and highly respected actors to come out of Australia. His ability to play a wide variety of roles has allowed him endless opportunities. From the big screen to the small screen, john is one actor you can always count on to deliver. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about John Jarratt.

www.tvovermind.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jarratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Rape#Chinese#Imdb#Nida#The Daily Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Five Actors Who Should Play Lou Costello in a Biopic

Let’s just put this out there so there’s hopefully as little argument as possible, if an actor was ever up for the role of Lou Costello for a biopic, they not only need to be white, but they also need to be male, since race and gender-swapping a comedic legend such as Costello would be a serious insult to the man’s memory. There’s nothing racist about it, but if people are truly all about preserving the memory of various legends that helped to create such great moments as ‘Who’s on First?’, then they need to stick to the original format for once and not wonder if they can sneak in someone in order to be ‘equitable’ or ‘woke’. With that rant over it would also require someone who is actually funny and can convince the audience that they had to work to get where they were, since Costello wasn’t an instant hit when he made his way to stardom, as he had to work his tail off to even get noticed, and when he finally met up with Bud Abbott, who he worked with for quite a while, his success still wasn’t instant since the two had to work to entertain the crowds. But when their act did take off it was something to see no doubt, as their legend is still very easily remembered and enjoyed by many folks.
Family RelationshipsTVOvermind

Five Children of Celebrities Who Outdid Their Parents

A lot of parents want their kids to go on and do better than they do in life, but celebrities set a pretty high bar. It’s difficult for some of their kids to even live up to the greatness that they’ve created even if at home they’re just mom and dad and not famous celebrities. But some kids have managed to find a way to outshine their famous parents over the years and to create their own legacy that has far outstripped the reputations that their parents built up years ago. In a lot of cases, this feels like it’s something that will come naturally as the old give way to the young every now and then and those that truly earn their spot rather than being pushed or helped every step along the way are those that we can honestly say have earned a reputation greater than their parents. Some of those on this list might be debatable when it comes to how they gained their reputations and how famous they’ve really become, but the truth is that when compared to their parents they’re still miles above where their fathers and mothers ended up, and it’s been easy to see this for quite a while.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Rachel Bilson Says Another Actor on The O.C. Caused an IRL Love Triangle With Adam Brody

Apparently love triangles weren't just a matter of fiction on the set of The O.C. During a recent episode of the Welcome to the OC, Bitches! podcast, Rachel Bilson, who famously portrayed rich hottie Summer Roberts, revealed she got a bit “jealous” watching her then boyfriend Adam Brody kiss another actor during a scene in season one. Of course, Brody played Summer's endgame boyfriend Seth Cohen on the California teen drama.
CelebritiesPopculture

Julia Stiles Fondly Remembers Heath Ledger From '10 Things I Hate About You'

Julia Stiles shared her fond memories of working with Heath Ledger on the 1999 romantic comedy, 10 Things I Hate About You, noting how "gracious" the actor was. 10 Things I Hate About You was inspired by William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew and helped make Ledger an international star. Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt also had breakthrough roles in the film, set in Seattle.
AstronomyTVOvermind

A Supercut of “Supermoon” Scenes in Movies

For a long, long time people have been fascinated by the moon and have continued to view it as something that’s both impressive and majestic since it’s been used in all forms of media and many have used the moon for its factual and romanticized appearance. The size of the moon and how close it is to the earth has been a bit of irritation to those that know a little better just what it can do to the tides however, since the closer the moon is, the more problems will arise from the tidal pull that it exerts on the earth’s oceans. In fact, if the moon were even a little bit closer it’s likely that during high tide many low-lying areas would flood horribly and cause an untold amount of damage. This was actually made apparent in the movie Bruce Almighty with Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston when Bruce, imbued with the powers of God, decided to pull the moon a bit closer to earth, and in the process created a massive flood on the other side of the world. The earth’s natural satellite is indeed rather beautiful at times and serves as a constant reminder of the creation of this place and what it comes with, but there are times when paying the kind of attention that so many feel is necessary can be kind of naive and oblivious to the idea that our world would suffer quite a bit if the orb in the sky was any closer.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Julia Stiles Reflects On Working With Heath Ledger

Julia Stiles recently told the People in the ‘90s podcast about how gracious Heath Ledger was on the set of 10 Things I Hate About You. In one of the movie’s most famous scenes Stiles’s character reads a heartbreaking poem about her feelings for Ledger’s character. The actress told co-hosts Jason Seeler and Andrea Lavinthal, “He wasn't trying to compete with me. He stood back and he was like, this is your scene. When they did his reaction shot, he didn't well up. He didn't go, 'Okay, now I have to do something with my side of the camera.' He was just like, 'That was beautiful and this is your scene.'
Moviesnewsbrig.com

The Alchemist: Sebastian De Souza, Tom Hollander, Shohreh Aghdashloo to Lead Film Adaptation of Paul Coelho’s Best-Selling Novel

The film adaptation of author Paul Coelho’s bestseller The Alchemist will feature actors Sebastian de Souza, Tom Hollander and Shohreh Aghdashloo. The project, which comes from Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, Netter Films, and PalmStar Media, will start production in Morocco in September this year, reported Deadline. “The Alchemist”, which was published in English in 1993, follows Santiago, a young Andalusian shepherd in his journey to the pyramids of Egypt, after having a recurring dream of finding a treasure there. De Souza will essay the lead role of Santiago, alongside Hollander and Aghdashloo. Batman the Long Halloween – Part One Movie Review: A Worthy Adaptation of the Classic DC Comic Storyline (News Brig Exclusive).
MoviesTVOvermind

Black Widow: Was It Worth the Wait?

Ahem, SPOILERS are coming, so if you haven’t seen Black Widow yet, you might want to hold off on reading. So was the movie worth the wait? Honestly, yes it was. It’s not just the action, even though that was great considering that Natasha and her ‘family’ brought the Red Room crashing to the ground, literally, and engaged in a great deal of fighting that was a little over the top at some points but was otherwise beautifully choreographed. Not only that, but the fans were given a pretty good look at what Natasha’s childhood was like, and on the outward side it was cheery, what many would call normal, and didn’t appear to be too stressful. But when things went sour and the family had to run, that was when it became pretty obvious that they were something other than a regular suburban family, especially when Natasha mentioned that she didn’t want to go back ‘there’. Poor Yelena, being only six years old, didn’t know as much about what was going on, but was still a dutiful daughter that did as she was told.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Awesome Soundtracks That Came from Awful Movies

Yes, it is very possible for a movie to be a flop and the soundtrack to be awesome since there’s a big difference between how something makes us feel after watching it and how it makes us feel after listening to it. Putting the two together can be kind of a tricky maneuver but keeping them apart is, in this instance, definitely a preferred option since by keeping them apart a person can enjoy one without having to really think about the other too much. Of course, one is bound to think of the movie anyway if they’ve already seen the two paired together, and it’s likely that the mind will keep going back to the terrible movie. But then again, once the association is made it’s kind of hard to just forget about it. Plus, the idea that a movie is truly terrible is usually bound up in the perspective of the individual, and while some people might agree that some of the movies below were pretty bad, some folks might think that they were actually pretty good in a lot of ways. The point here is that thanks to the critics and the fans that the movies listed below were said to be some of the worst in the industry, but their soundtracks absolutely killed it since they were just that good as the songs used were offered up by composers that knew what they were doing, even if those directing the movies didn’t at all times.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Dramatic Actors We’d Like to See Do More Comedic Roles

You wouldn’t think that an actor that normally does dramatic or action roles could take on a comedy role and make it work, but it does happen quite often and it’s usually rather hilarious, to be honest. But then, it kind of depends on the actor and their frame of mind at the time, and whether or not they can turn the corner so to speak, and just let things go in order to make it funny. Some people can do this without much effort, while others kind of have to work into it over time to really make it happen. However it goes, dramatic actors are capable of turning a scene into a joke or taking on a role that will allow them to appear as natural-born comedians overnight. The thing is, some dramatic actors have gone back and forth between comedy and drama for years and have made it look exceedingly easy, while some still amaze people when it comes to what they can do with a single role. Overall it is interesting to see how a dramatic actor can take on a funny role and nail it so well that one might think that they missed their calling.
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

New ‘Loki’ Episode Finally Reveals Richard E. Grant’s Character

THE FOLLOWING CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS FOR LOKI. Last year it was revealed mid-way through production that British star Richard E Grant was joining the cast of Loki in a pivotal role. Details regarding Grant’s character were kept under wraps, likely because his role was a huge spoiler for the time-bending series. Grant’s character failed to make an appearance in the first three episodes of the show, which led to the hype surrounding his character build-up to unsurmountable amounts. With the fourth episode out, audiences finally know who Grant is playing.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Five Bizarre Injuries That Happened on the Set of TV Shows

Accidents are bound to happen when filming a scene that calls for action, but they’re also bound to happen simply because life is unpredictable at times, and the injuries that result from these moments might be seen as a little bizarre now and then since they’re not fully expected. This is proof that while one can take every safety measure and precaution they can think of to keep people safe, things are going to happen all the same. There are plenty of injuries that one can’t really predict since certain things have to happen for said injuries to occur, but when they do happen there’s no other way to say it save to state that they’re a bit bizarre simply because they happened in a manner that no one was able to see coming or prevent. That might not be the case for every injury on a set, but the truth is that all the preparation in the world can’t really help when dealing with human beings since people can get a little too into their role, they can suffer a setback of some sort they weren’t expecting, or Murphy’s Law could be in effect without anyone being wise to it. The point is that injuries on set do happen and more times than people want to admit, accidents will happen that people aren’t ready for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy