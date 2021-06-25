Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Jim Sterk Q&A: Mizzou AD reflects on a challenging year, promising future

Blue Springs Examiner
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Sterk is wrapping up his fifth year as Missouri's athletics director, a challenging year unlike anything he's faced in more than three decades in college athletics. The coronavirus put a stranglehold on revenues and emptied stadiums and arenas while other seismic changes in college sports are now forcing ADs to reorganize, reprioritize and rethink how their departments function on a daily basis.

www.examiner.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Shalala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Football#Mizzou Arena#Congress#The Supreme Court#Opendorse#Nil#The University Of Miami#Covid#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Softball
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Columbia, MOKansas City Star

‘I think it’s very beneficial’: Mizzou’s Jim Sterk learns about NIL alongside athletes

In just five years in charge as the University of Missouri’s athletic director, Jim Sterk has already been through two unprecedented eras. Sterk is coming out of the first one: the COVID-19 pandemic and its gargantuan effect on college athletic revenues, of which Sterk said Thursday were down “$30 to 35 million” in Columbia. But as MU plans to return to full capacity for its athletic events this fall — of which Sterk noted new football ticket sales are up 150% since 2019 — and COVID’s wrath on college sports has seemed to subside, that’s when the second unprecedented era comes in.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
College Sportsthespun.com

Paul Finebaum Says New Playoff Format Is ‘Unfair’ To 1 School

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum typically doesn’t hold anything back when talking about Notre Dame. The longtime voice of the SEC has often been a critic of the Fighting Irish. However, in regards to the new College Football Playoff format, Finebaum is speaking up in defense of the South Bend, Indiana program.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler's draft ranking per the Athletic

As the 2021 college football season approaches, quarterback evaluations commence. Which signal-caller will awe come fall and put themself into position for a high draft pick? Incessant conversations and debates have surfaced since the conclusion of the 2020 season and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler continues to draw attention. Not just for his arm talent but his improvisation skills and rare off-platform throws. He faced some growing pains early on last season throwing four interceptions, but found his rhythm and took the college football world by storm as a redshirt freshman.
Lima, OHLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: NIL poses educational challenges for student-athletes

July began with a colossal boom for college athletes who are now allowed to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). NIL is a massive game-changer that has crushed the amateurism model of the NCAA, as we will now see athletes from our favorite colleges and universities pushing brands and products on their Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok platforms. For those like me who have been watching college football for a few decades, after the passage of NIL I’m sure many of us immediately thought of past gridiron stars who would have been racking up some serious cash. My mind flashed back to the early 80s, when I was in awe of UGA running back Herschel Walker. I met Walker when I was 11 at an Eckerd drug store in Athens, Georgia and shyly asked for his autograph. If NIL had been in place back then, my mother probably would have had to pay at least $20 for his prized signature, and maybe another $5 if we had had a Polaroid on us and snapped a photo. This was two years before Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. I also thought about the money Eddie George and Orlando Pace would have made when they were Buckeye football stars during my grad school years at Ohio State in the mid-90s. George, who owns Eddie George’s Grille 27 in the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, no doubt could have inked a deal to be the face of a local sports bar, and Pace, the monster offensive tackle whose hallmark “pancake” blocks flattened defensive linemen, would have probably had a partnership with a resident IHOP.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

5 teams that could be in the College Football Playoffs for the first time in 2021

Since 2014, just 11 teams have made the College Football Playoffs. Can one of these five teams crack the final four for the first time?. The College Football Playoffs are the holy grail for the 130 teams competing in the FBS. Since its inception in 2014, just four teams earn the right to battle for a national championship each year. It is truly an exclusive society, selected by a committee of 13. However, like all establishments of that nature (like the NFL), newcomers have to permeate the ranks. Which teams could break through and challenge the College Football Playoffs elite in 2021?
Morgantown, WVwvgazettemail.com

Making WVU into QBU

MORGANTOWN — There was something quite significant in the news that broke on Thursday that former West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall, who engineered the Mountaineers’ second-half comeback to beat Army in the Liberty Bowl after riding the bench all season, was heading to Louisiana Tech to play his final season of college football.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU Football: Ed Orgeron gets slapped in the face…again

LSU football fans should be accustomed to seeing Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron getting disrespected. Orgeron hasn’t received proper respect from the media throughout his time as the Tigers’ head coach. I’m not sure why this is the case. Maybe it’s because he didn’t have much success when he was...
Los Angeles County, CAdailybruin.com

UCLA softball reflects on the triumphs during a year of adversity

Ever since it won the NCAA’s first softball championship back in 1982, no program has ever had more titles to its name than UCLA. But after UCLA softball’s Women’s College World Series exit earlier this month marked the end of an adversity-filled two-year quest to defend its latest national championship, coach Kelly Inouye-Perez emphasized that the “Bruin bubble” is about far more than just victories on the field.
Columbia, MOozarkradionews.com

Mizzou Athletics Places 86 on First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Athletics placed 86 student-athletes on the 2020-21 First-Year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, announced Tuesday by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2020-21 academic calendar. A total of 1,130 student-athletes were named to this year’s list....
Winona Lake, INinkfreenews.com

Briscoe Lauded As League AD Of The Year

WINONA LAKE — For the third time in his distinguished career, Grace’s Director of Athletics Chad Briscoe was recognized as the Crossroads League AD of the Year. Briscoe, who also won the award in 2010 and 2017, was voted by his peers within the league for the prestigious award. “I...
Norman, OKUSA Today

Ranking the Big 12 coaches, can anyone challenge Lincoln Riley?

One of the top head coaches in all of college football resides in Norman, Oklahoma. Since taking over for the eventual College Football Hall of Fame head coach Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley has taken the Sooners to even greater heights. Just from an offensive explosion under the offensive guru’s watch. He has yet to win a National Championship as his predecessor did, but this might be his best shot to date. Oklahoma is viewed as a championship contender in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy