Faye Webster Breaks Down New Album I Know I’m Funny haha Track by Track: Exclusive

For our Track by Track feature, artists share the stories and meanings behind each song on their latest effort. Today, Faye Webster breaks down her new album, I Know I’m Funny haha. Faye Webster has today released her latest album, I Know I’m Funny haha. Stream it below via Apple...

