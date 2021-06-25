Junji Ito Pens Breath-Taking "The Lighthouse" Manga Adaptation
Junji Ito fans were a tad disappointed when it was revealed earlier this month that the Adult Swim adaptation of Uzumaki was being delayed until Fall of next year, but the horror mangaka isn't delaying his work in the world of manga, with his latest being an adaptation of the movie The Lighthouse. Originally released in 2019. The Lighthouse works perfectly not just thanks to its disturbing subject matter, but also thanks to the film starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson being created entirely in black and white like so many of Ito's creepy stories throughout the years.comicbook.com