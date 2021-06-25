Cancel
Mark Levin Slams ‘Unethical’ Fox News Colleague Tucker Carlson For Leaking Stories to Media (Audio)

By Lindsey Ellefson
TheWrap
TheWrap
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mark Levin used his Westwood One radio program to slam his Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson Thursday and remind his listeners that he, for one, has “never leaked” stories to the media. Levin didn’t call Carlson out by name, but pointedly referred to a New York Times report from Sunday...

