Conan O’Brien Gives Tearjerking Tribute on Final Late-Night Episode: Watch

After nearly three decades, Conan O’Brien’s tenure as the longest host in late-night history has come to a close. The final episode of Conan aired Thursday on TBS, serving as a fitting tribute to the comedian’s 28 years on the air. The episode opened with a Simpsons sketch in which...

