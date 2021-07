The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is in production right now, and it is becoming a huge Gilmore Girls reunion at this point. Kelly Bishop, no stranger at all to Amy Sherman-Palladino shows, having starred in Gilmore Girls and Bunheads, has joined the cast. Another GG cast regular on the show this season will be Milo Ventimiglia, who joined up last month. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role.