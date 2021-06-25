Euro 2020 fantasy football tips matchday 4: Memphis Depay, Lorenzo Insigne, Jordan Pickford and more

The round of 16 is almost upon us and Euro 2020 fantasy managers have the opportunity to completely revamp their team, with unlimited transfers allowed until Saturday’s 5.00pm BST deadline.

That allows you to set your team up for the rest of the tournament, so pay attention to the bracket and which teams are on which side of the draw. On paper, the Netherlands, England and Germany have a relatively favourable route to the final.

Don’t look too far ahead, though, and try to pick out potential mis-matches in this round. Italy are up against Austria, who have looked a little inconsistent, while Ukraine play Sweden after losing two of their three group games.

Memphis Depay

The Netherlands have found themselves on the kinder side of the bracket and, in the Czech Republic, have opponents who press and leave spaces to attack. That bodes well, especially for penalty-taker Memphis.

Lorenzo Insigne

Although the path ahead may be difficult, Italy have a relatively kind last-16 pairing with Austria, who were defensively suspect in defeat to the Netherlands during the groups. A well-rested Insigne could profit.

Denzel Dumfries

Dumfries seems essential for these knock-out stages, given the threat that he provides as an attacking full-back and the Netherlands’ draw. Only Memphis and Gini Wijnaldum have attempted more shots among Frank de Boer’s squad.

Emil Forsberg

Sticking with established penalty takers, Forsberg is on spot-kick duties for Sweden against a Ukraine side that is a little fortunate to have sneaked through. At €7.7m, the RB Leipzig winger offers points at a modest price.

Jordan Pickford

Pickford has probably been England’s most consistent player so far and enters the knockout stages on the back of three straight clean sheets. Can he keep Germany out? Maybe, maybe not but if England progress, the draw really opens up for them.

Ciro Immobile

Another penalty taker, Immobile is probably the best captaincy pick for the first day of games. The Lazio striker has two goals to his name already, leads Italy’s squad in shots and is taking up promising positions according to expected goals too.