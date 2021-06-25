Geminus to give out food baskets at drive-up Head Start enrollment Saturday

Geminus will give out food baskets this Saturday in Merrillville at a drive-up enrollment for the Head Start program for young children. "If you are not familiar with Head Start, it is a federally funded no-cost early childhood education and preschool program for children from birth to age 5, as well as pregnant women," Geminus Quality Assurance Manager Thomas J. Walker said. "We serve over 1,600 Lake and Porter County children and their families each year."