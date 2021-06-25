Today’s Bargains: 4 Sweet Outerwear Steals

When you live in the southern Appalachians, like I do, you have to ignore the weather forecast—there’s always rain on the horizon. Afternoon thunderstorms are as ubiquitous as sweet tea down here, so if you let them deter you, you’ll never get anything accomplished. Instead, you should invest in a good rain jacket and go about your adventures. And I do mean invest, because they’ve gotten expensive. If you want something that doesn’t feel like you’re wearing a trash bag, you can expect to spend a couple hundred bucks. If you want one with more performance-minded features, then you can add a Benjamin or two to that price tag. Or you could consider the Black Diamond’s Stormline Stretch ($149, sizes XS to XXL), which trends toward the budget side of the price spectrum but offers the comfort and details you’d expect from a high-end performance shell.