You may be wondering why, amid intricate legal issues to discuss, is there an article on car insurance? Simple really—there’s a dirty little secret that needs to come to light. You probably know that to drive in New Jersey, you must carry car insurance. What you may not know is that even if you have a perfect driving record, New Jersey car insurance companies can charge you more if you don’t have a college education, if you work in a blue-collar job, if you rent your home, or if your credit score isn’t perfect.