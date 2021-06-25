Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Iowa Community College Officials Expect Enrollment to Increase This Fall

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 16 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) — Enrollment at Iowa community colleges has been decreasing since 2011 and the decline accelerated during the pandemic. But the leaders of two community college districts that operate nine campuses say the dip isn’t as deep here as it is in other states. Des Moines Area Community College president Rob Densen said enrollment dropped nine-and-a-half percent and is down seven percent at DMACC. Denson says we know that the largest single group of students who aren’t coming back are low income who were impacted by so many other things during the pandemic. A statewide report on community college enrollment in the current academic year isn’t available yet. In the previous 2019-2020 year, there was a one-point-three percent drop in students taking Iowa community college classes to earn credits for an associate’s degree. Densen says when classes resume in the fall; he expects an influx of students.

