Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Prison [UPDATED]

By Aaron Galloway
Posted by 
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE (6/25/21 3:00 PM): Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. Judge Cahill handed down the sentence on Friday in a Minneapolis courtroom after hearing victim statements from family members of Floyd and Chauvin, as well as statements and sentencing requests from both the prosecution and the defense. Chauvin also broke his silence speaking briefly due to “some additional legal matters at hand.” Chauvin turned and looked at the Floyd family saying, "But very briefly, though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some peace of mind.”

krfofm.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder#Ct#State Guidelines#The Associated Press#Ap#Kroc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Growing Controversy From Traffic Stop Involving MN Lawmaker

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul lawmaker's claims of racial profiling by St. Paul police continue to stir up controversy. Democrat State Representative John Thompson was pulled over by a St. Paul police officer in the early morning hours of last Sunday and later suggested he had been ticketed for "driving wall Black" during a rally on Tuesday commemorating the fifth anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Philando Castile. That led to a social media post on Friday by St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, who wrote he was "dismayed and disappointed" by Thompson's allegations. Axtell indicated he had reviewed the body camera video from the incident and stated the traffic stop was "by the books.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Charges Allege Missing Vape Pen Prompted Rochester Machete Attack

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete early Wednesday was arraigned in Olmsted County Court this morning. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. The criminal complaint alleges he chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 in the morning and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Austin Murder Suspect Apprehended in South Dakota

Sioux Falls, SD (KROC-AM News) - The suspect in an Austin murder case has been captured in South Dakota. The Mower County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Miquel Nunez was taken into custody yesterday at a residence in Sioux Falls. He was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by Mower County authorities a month ago charging him with 3 counts of second-degree murder for the death of a 45-year-old Austin man on June 5th.
Plymouth, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Reward Offered in Deadly Twin Cities Road Rage Case

Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Twin Cities suburb today announced a reward is being offered in the case of the youth baseball coach murdered in an apparent road rage incident. The Plymouth Police Department says up to $1000 will be paid through the CrimeStoppers program for information...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Police Capture Man Accused of Machete Attack

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police have arrested the man suspected of attacking several women with a machete early today and have released another man who was arrested shortly after the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says Omar Maani was taken into custody this...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Traffic Deaths Up 40% This Year

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reporting that there were at least 13 traffic fatalities in the state since the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend travel period began last Thursday. The traffic fatality death toll for the year now stands...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Minneapolis Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minneapolis Police Department says the State Patrol is conducting a reconstruction and will investigate a deadly crash involving a police vehicle that was chasing a criminal suspect early today. A news release says the chase began around 12:30 AM when a Minneapolis Police officer...
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Reporter “Something Has To Change” After Witnessing Shots Fired

Reg Chapman with WCCO-TV in the Twin Cities summed up what is happening in Minneapolis succinctly in a post to Facebook after being on assignment and witnessing gunshots being fired at the car next to him. "Something has to change." With everything, I have read and seen on video recently no truer words have even been written or said. Something has to change.
Owatonna, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

High-Speed Chase Ends in Owatonna Cornfield

Two Owatonna men were charged with fleeing officers after a recent high-speed chase that ended north of Owatonna off Cedar. Canine Vegas and a drone from the Rice County Sheriff's Office were instrumental in apprehension of the two. The Owatonna Police Department's Just the Facts newsletter reports the incident began with an attempted traffic stop for a vehicle driving without its lights on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy