Reward benefit concert to help locate missing Iowa boy

MONTEZUMA — A reward benefit concert to help locate missing Montezuma boy Xavior Harrelson will be fro 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds in Grinnell. The 11-year-old has not been seen since May 27. All the proceeds from the concert, which will also include a silent auction, drinks and food, will go to the reward fund for information leading to Xavior’s disappearance. Freewill donations are requested. Iowa music artists Adam Whitehead and Hunter Mason will both perform live. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange, which is Xavior’s favorite color.