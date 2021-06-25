Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Reward benefit concert to help locate missing Iowa boy

By Newton News
Newton Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTEZUMA — A reward benefit concert to help locate missing Montezuma boy Xavior Harrelson will be fro 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at the Poweshiek County Fairgrounds in Grinnell. The 11-year-old has not been seen since May 27. All the proceeds from the concert, which will also include a silent auction, drinks and food, will go to the reward fund for information leading to Xavior’s disappearance. Freewill donations are requested. Iowa music artists Adam Whitehead and Hunter Mason will both perform live. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange, which is Xavior’s favorite color.

www.newtondailynews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Montezuma, IA
Entertainment
Grinnell, IA
Entertainment
City
Grinnell, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Poweshiek County, IA
Entertainment
City
Montezuma, IA
County
Poweshiek County, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Whitehead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Benefit Concert#Flyers#Auction#Montezuma State Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy