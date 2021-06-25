Cancel
Rochester, MN

Former Rochester Woman Sentenced For Sharing Top Secret Files

By Andy Brownell
Kat Kountry 105
 17 days ago
Washington, DC (KROC-AM News) - A former Rochester woman was sentenced this week to 23 years in prison for an espionage-related conviction. 62-year-old Mariam Taha Thompson earlier pleaded guilty to delivering classified national defense information to a foreign government. A news release from the US Department of Justice says Thompson, as part of her guilty plea, admitted that she believed the information that she was passing to a Lebanese national would be provided to Hezbollah, which is a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Charges Allege Missing Vape Pen Prompted Rochester Machete Attack

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man accused of attacking several women with a machete early Wednesday was arraigned in Olmsted County Court this morning. 23-year-old Omar Maani faces two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. The criminal complaint alleges he chased and attacked several women with a machete-style knife after he fell asleep during a gathering at his apartment and woke up around 2:30 in the morning and became upset because he could not find his vape pen.
Anonymous Woman Buys Breakfast for 20+ Veterans At SE Minnesota Restaurant

You figure coffee and breakfast...that's about $10 per person...$300. And a stranger just picked up the tab. No name...just to be nice. Every Monday the Rochester Korean War Veterans Club gets together at Grandma's Kitchen in Rochester, Minnesota. They have breakfast, they conduct club business, they talk, and this past Monday, they left without paying...thanks to an anonymous woman.
Minnesota Announces Settlement Of Opioid Lawsuit

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Minnesota is expected to receive more than $50-million as its share from a settlement involving the opioid crisis. Minnesota was one of 24 states that sued Purdue Pharma and the family that owned the pharmaceutical company that manufactured the opioid drug OxyContin. The cost...
Rochester Police Capture Man Accused of Machete Attack

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police have arrested the man suspected of attacking several women with a machete early today and have released another man who was arrested shortly after the incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says Omar Maani was taken into custody this...

