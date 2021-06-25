Cancel
Opera R5 browser update for Mac offers video call popouts, pinboards and more

By David Snow
Cult of Mac
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, the Opera browser released a major update for Mac, Windows, and Linux, known as “R5.” Its top new features include a popout functionality for video calls, shareable pinboards and four added streaming music services. Opera announced the launch and described the R5 update in a blog post. It...

www.cultofmac.com
#Browsers#Opera#Video Calls#Music Streaming Services#Zoom#Google Meet#Spotify#R5#Soundcloud
