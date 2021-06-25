Opera R5 browser update for Mac offers video call popouts, pinboards and more

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is $149 off, M1 iMac and more are also on sale. Sony’s BRAVIA OLED 4K Smart TV, Android phones and more are on sale. It’s been a pretty big week for deals so, let’s end the week the way we started it, with a couple more good ones, that you can always skip in the time codes! Starting with the M1 MacBook Air whish is still getting a 100 dollar discount, leaving the base model in every color variant for 900 bucks. The brand new M1 iMac is 50 dollars off in the Silver and Blue color options, meaning it starts at 1250. And you can also grab the higher tier variant with the 8 core GPU with that same discount if you go for the Blue and Silver options. Now I’m gonna include the Microsoft Surface Duo here just because the deal is crazy, but not because the product is any good. You can get it for an insane 795 dollars off, meaning you can grab it at the price it should’ve always had at $634 bucks. I still feel you should be paid to use that product, though. Then the OnePlus 8 is getting a 60 dollar price drop, so you can grab the Glacial Green variant for 639 bucks. Finally, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is 126 dollars off, leaving that at 304 bucks. We have more deals on MSI monitors, Sony TVs, Chromebooks and more in the links in the description.