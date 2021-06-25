Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Protect Your People From Pests

KMOV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternist, Allergist, and Immunologist Dr. Tania Elliott has the scoop on how to best protect ourselves from those biting insects.

www.kmov.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pests#Allergist#Spectrum Brands Cutter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Find coffee bitter? Taste-linked gene identified that could be protecting millions of people from getting COVID

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. People’s perception of taste (coffee tasting very bitter, slightly bitter or not bitter at all, for example) has been known for over a decade to be associated with their immune response to respiratory infections and sinus infections — stronger perception of bitterness reflects stronger immunity. But past studies of this connection have focused on bacterial infections and inflammation, not viruses. [Ear nose and throat surgeon Henry] Barham wondered whether taste receptors could be connected to the coronavirus.
PetsDaily Reflector

Letter: Visit your vet to keep pets pest-free this summer

The top reason pet owners visit the veterinarian is their animal’s itchy skin, and fleas and ticks are often the culprit. These pests are more than a nuisance; they can infest your home and transmit serious diseases to humans, including lyme disease. Unfortunately, parasites are spreading more quickly due to...
AnimalsMindBodyGreen

7 Tips & Tricks For Keeping Pests Out Of Your Home This Summer

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Whether it's fruit flies or critters like mice, no one wants pests of any kind in their home. And while, yes, there are plenty of artificial products available for pest prevention, you might be more inclined to go the DIY route. After all, harsh chemicals aren't great for our skin or respiratory health—and homemade options are typically cheaper.
GardeningFairfax Times

Keeping pets safe in the garden

If you have pets that enjoy spending time outdoors, it’s important to make sure your yard is a safe place for them to be. Consider these hazards that can negatively impact the well-being of your furry friends. Poisonous Plants - Some common plants can be dangerous for animals, causing anything...
Gardeningrealtor.com

10 Best Ways To Get Your Pest Control in Check This Summer

There’s no denying it: Summer is the season of pests. Flies, mosquitoes, and rodents are all way more active during long, hot days—in search of food, moisture, and respite from the sun. The bad news for you? They’re likely to take their search inside your home. And although you can...
Kidsfoxnebraska.com

Getting tech savvy to protect your children from online dangers

HASTINGS, Neb. — With summer break underway, kids may have more access to tech devices. Experts say there are ways to help protect your children from potential dangers online. Knowledge is power. Experts at US Cellular say when it comes to your children, the more you know, the more you...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

14,000-year-old puppy found frozen with something strange in its stomach

The 14,400-year-old puppywas discovered frozen and had hairy tissues and a twig in its stomach which prompted researchers to question just what the prehistoric canine may have eaten. Feasting on one of the last remaining woolly rhino. Genetic analysts from Stockholm's Natural History Museum confirmed that the hair belonged to...
AgricultureAntelope Valley Press

Help with controlling pests in your garden

Today when we talk about pest control in the garden we should use a method called integrated pest management or IPM. Integrated Pest Management is a management system developed for reducing the amount of chemical pesticides that are used to control pests. Chemical pesticides include organic and inorganic forms. Integrated Pest Management has been required in Agriculture production for years.
Electronicsnewfolks.com

The best headphones under $25 to protect your preschooler from fireworks

Fireworks go with the territory of Popsicles and ice cream, or carnivals and parties. They make summer celebrations extra special. Of course, while we love the way they light up the sky, your little ones might not be quite as enthused about the big crashing, booming, and banging noises they make. It can be alarming for a toddler or preschooler. Fortunately, you do not have to skip the big Fourth of July bash for the sake of your kiddo’s sanity. A nifty pair of noise-canceling headphones or toddler earmuffs can drown out those scary sounds and prevent a mega meltdown. Want to pick up a pair or two before you hit the beach on July Fourth? We’re sharing the best headphones for fireworks.
AgricultureWPTV

Businessman pivots from citrus to pest control

The pandemic led many people to re-evaluate their lives, and in some cases, find new work. For 30 years, Lee Jones’ life revolved around citrus as he managed groves around the state. “I love Ag, I love being outdoors. I really enjoy studying the soil, seeing what the soil needs...
Kidsnewfolks.com

Follow these guidelines to protect your baby from summer heat

Being outdoors with your kids on summer days, soaking up the sunshine while making memories is a delightful seasonal activity that is likely high on every parent’s to-do list. Turning off the TV and getting outside is a great way to spend a gorgeous, sunny day. However, the amount of time spent outside may greatly depend on your kiddos – especially if you have a baby. You might be wondering, how hot is too hot for baby?
Animalsanimalpetitions.org

Don’t Pay Hunters to Trample Protected Land and Kill Reptile Species

Target: Rodney Barreto, Commissioner of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Goal: Stop glamorizing competitive killing of pythons and ensure humane removals. The Florida Python Challenge has entered another year. During this period that lasts around two weeks, hunters and trappers are paid to remove pythons from the Florida Everglades. These snakes are a dangerous invasive species that can put mammals and other reptiles at risk. Are the bounties placed on their heads truly the best and most humane means of conservation, however?
Food & DrinksNutritionFacts.org

Flashback Friday: Best Food to Counter the Effects of Air Pollution

There is a food that offers the best of both worlds—significantly improving our ability to detox carcinogens like diesel fumes and decreasing inflammation in our airways—all while improving our respiratory defenses against infections. Doctor's Note. I’ve been reading about the terrible effects of air pollution for a long time and...
FitnessPosted by
Well+Good

Why You Should Massage Your Stomach for Better Health, According to a Licensed Massage Therapist

If you're anything like me, you're used to swatting the hands of your loved ones away from your midsection, should they ever attempt to lovingly caress or playfully poke the area. So the idea of letting a perfect stranger knead your belly might sound unappetizing, to say the least. But there are numerous benefits to stomach massage—and the best news is you can do it for yourself.
Animalsearth.com

Dogs may be passing antibiotic resistance to their owners

A new study has found that a dangerous gene responsible for antibiotic resistance can be passed from dogs to their owners. The mcr-1 gene has been found in healthy humans and their pet dogs. The mcr-1 gene provides resistance to the antibiotic colistin, which is used as a last resort...

Comments / 0

Community Policy