This is what we know based on police records released to the public and other published accounts. * Sometime before 9:58 a.m. Friday, Oen Evan Nicholson murdered his father, 83-year-old Charles Simms Nicholson at an RV the elder Nicholson owned at the RV park at The Mill Casino. Police have not indicated how Charles Nicholson died, but Oen Nicholson has been charged with murder in his death.