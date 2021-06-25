Ciara and Russell Wilson's Kids Make Adorable Runway Debut

Ciara has been serving face, hair, body, and fashion in Italy all weekend long alongside her hubby Russell Wilson and we’re absolutely here for it!. The couple jet-setted to Italy for a romantic getaway this holiday weekend and ever since Ciara touched down, she’s been slaying every day. On Friday, the “Level Up” singer took to Instagram to share her look of the day: a sexy and sleek black leather wrap dress. The dress featured two front pockets, a belted silhouette, and long sleeves that she pushed up. She paired the look with blinged-out jewelry including diamond rings and gold bangles. She rocked a matching black leather handbag, black strappy heels, and sleek black sunglasses and wore her hair in a platinum blonde, blunt bob. Her football player husband complimented her look perfectly in a black-and-gold baroque-print shirt, black slacks, and his own black shades.