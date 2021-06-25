Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

By Adam Cooper
Autosport Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teams will be asked to test the new construction on the Friday of next weekend’s Austrian GP, before final approval is given. Pirelli's tyres suffered two high-profile failures during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen both retired from the race after high-speed crashes on the main straight.

www.autosport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Stroll
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Ross Brawn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirelli#Tyres#F1#British#Austrian#Italian#Fia#Tpms#Grand Prix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Azerbaijan
News Break
Sports
Related
Mercedes, TXMotorsport.com

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British Grand Prix

Mercedes is currently facing its toughest challenge yet in the V6 hybrid era in the form of Red Bull, which leads both championships and has won all of the last four races. Max Verstappen sits 18 points clear of Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers’ standings, while Red Bull is 40 ahead of Mercedes in the constructors’ championship.
MotorsportsThe Guardian

Flawless Max Verstappen dominates Styrian F1 GP and Lewis Hamilton

His title charge looking increasingly relentless, Max Verstappen’s victory at the Styrian Grand Prix achieved the extraordinary feat of leaving the mighty Mercedes simply impotent. Lewis Hamilton was beaten into second by Verstappen’s Red Bull in a performance the world champion would recognise only too well, having delivered so many similar, inch-perfect, flawless demolitions himself in the past. Moreover this time it was one that may have set Hamilton on a collision course with his own team.
Motorsportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Verstappen dominates Styrian GP for his 4th win of F1 season

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled medium tyre Austrian GP qualifying strategy

The Italian team was so keen not to be obliged to start on the soft tyre on Sunday that both drivers focussed their efforts on running the medium tyre in Q2. They ended the session in 11th and 12th places, with Sainz ahead of Leclerc, and thus didn’t make it through to Q3. Meanwhile Russell – who followed the same medium tyre strategy with Williams – earned 10th place in Q2, just 0.006s clear of Sainz.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

F1 Styrian GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day

Latifi also appeared to get caught up in the secondary clash at Turn 3 between Gasly and Giovinazzi, and the incidents have littered debris across that part of the track. Latifi is down in P19 having also pitted. 06:05. Gasly and Leclerc make contact in the midfield in the run...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Styrian GP

The first race of Formula 1’s Austria double-header may not have quite hit the heights of last year’s thriller, but it offered up a very different result. It was a weekend that saw Mercedes soundly beaten - perhaps in the most comprehensive fashion since the start of the V6 hybrid era - by Max Verstappen and face serious questions about its ability to stop the current Red Bull juggernaut.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

The "curveball" offered by F1's mid-season change of Pirelli tyres

Tyres have played a critical role during 2021, not least in the delicate competitive balance between Mercedes and Red Bull. Thus a change for the 10th race of the season that potentially makes a lot of valuable knowledge obsolete is not a small matter. As of now nobody, including Pirelli...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Austria GP Review | Austria Brakes | Silverstone New Tyres

Mercedes is living a technical crisis as never before in the Power Unit era. Hamilton, only 4th in Austria, describes his car as slow and gradually losing contact with Red Bull, and the McLaren is a real danger. In Austria Ferrari has reversed its trend which was a qualifying session with a competitive car and a slow race pace, showing a quite improved pace and being able to recover up to fifth place. The Austrian circuit is considered one of the most severe for the braking system with three braking zones over 5G in the first 20” of the lap time. The braking and cooling power are the most important parameters that engineers need to control. The Red Bull Ring braking produces an exceptional thermal impact on the brakes. Pirelli’s. new rear-tyre construction improving, even more, the actual safety standards are set to be raced at Silverstone. He arrived in F1 with a dream and an F2 world title, but pretty rapidly Lando Norris has shown that he is so much more.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

F1, MotoGP Australian GP cancellations imminent

It's expected that both the Australian Formula 1 and MotoGP races won't go ahead later this year as planned due to the country's strict international border rules. Personnel arriving from overseas would need to complete mandatory supervised quarantine for two weeks to be allowed into the country, something that neither category was likely to agree to.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Will softer tyres shake up the F1 order in Austria this weekend?

Lewis Hamilton made clear in the aftermath of the race that Mercedes had to do something to find performance after finding it “impossible” to challenge F1 title rival and championship leader Max Verstappen. The tight turnaround between the back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring left precious time for Mercedes...
MotorsportsWTOP

F1: Verstappen fastest in 1st practice for Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen carried on where he left off last weekend, topping the first practice session Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix on Red Bull’s home track. The Dutch driver won here last Sunday to extend his lead over defending champion Lewis Hamilton...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

New Pirelli F1 rears set for Silverstone debut after Austria test

All drivers were allocated two sets of the new tyres to run at any point in all three practice sessions, with some teams choosing to complete their running in FP3 on Saturday. The consensus from drivers was that the new tyre – which was run at 2psi lower than the regular 2021 rears in Austria – had little or no impact on handling, with one calling them "transparent."
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Formula E adds races in Vancouver, Cape Town to 2022 calendar

Earlier this April, the Vancouver City Council voted in favour of partnering with Montreal-based One Stop Strategy Group for an FE race in the third biggest metropolitan area of Canada, with a venue proposed in the False Creek region. The sport’s regulatory body has now confirmed that FE will return...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

Every Formula 1 season brings a new contentious technical argument that occupies the attention of teams, the FIA and fans alike. This year there has been a focus on flexible wings, but unlike many previous discussions, such as the Mercedes dual-axis steering system from last year, this one is anything but new.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

How to become a Strategy Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Strategists in Formula 1 are responsible for creating the perfect plan for a race, and are often pivotal in making or breaking a good result. This complex role is tough to find, so how do you find one and how do you make sure you’ve got the right skills and experience to get it? We spoke to Mike Caulfield – Haas F1 Team’s Senior Strategy Engineer – to find out more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy