Judge Delays Ruling on US Capitol Attack Suspect’s Request For House Arrest

By Mandy Billings
Posted by 
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 16 days ago

(Washington, DC) — A judge in Washington, D-C wants more time to determine whether an Iowa man seen on video at the January 6th Capitol attack should be placed on house arrest. There was a hearing Thursday for Doug Jensen of Des Moines. Jensen is accused of leading protesters up stairs in the Capitol building while armed with a knife. He’s facing federal charges including civil disorder, assaulting officers, and entering a restricted building with dangerous weapon. Jensen has pleaded not guilty. His next court day is July 27th but the judge is expected to decide on the house arrest motion before that hearing.

Atlantic, IA
