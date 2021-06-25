Stosz reflects on historic 40-year history with Coast Guard

Even though she calls herself a major introvert, it never stopped Sandy Stosz from making history during her career with the U.S. Coast Guard. Stosz was raised in Ellicott City, Maryland, where she attended Mount Hebron High School and found her niche in sports on the track team. There, she threw the shotput and discus and won the state championship in the discus throw. Stosz insisted that, at this time in her life, she was a shy young woman and succeeding in sports gave her the confidence to apply to the Coast Guard Academy when the doors were opened to admit women.