Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ellicott City, MD

Stosz reflects on historic 40-year history with Coast Guard

Marie Evening News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though she calls herself a major introvert, it never stopped Sandy Stosz from making history during her career with the U.S. Coast Guard. Stosz was raised in Ellicott City, Maryland, where she attended Mount Hebron High School and found her niche in sports on the track team. There, she threw the shotput and discus and won the state championship in the discus throw. Stosz insisted that, at this time in her life, she was a shy young woman and succeeding in sports gave her the confidence to apply to the Coast Guard Academy when the doors were opened to admit women.

www.sooeveningnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellicott City, MD
Government
City
Ellicott City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
City
Naval Academy, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Academy#Veteran#The U S Coast Guard#Mount Hebron High School#The Coast Guard Academy#Congress#The U S Naval Academy#The Baltimore Sun#The Naval Academy#The U S Navy#The Katmai Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.
TennisNBC News

Ashleigh Barty ends Australia's long wait for Wimbledon women's title

LONDON — World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years on Saturday when she defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 in the final. The 25-year-old Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2019, emulated...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy