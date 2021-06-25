One thing Microsoft didn't discuss: Windows 11 privacy

Are you still typing in all-caps BECAUSE WINDOWS 11 HOME WILL FORCE USERS TO HAVE A MICROSOFT ACCOUNT? Lighten up. I, like you, detest being forced to have an account just to use every new Microsoft product. It feels like a craven attempt to spam my inbox with marketing offers. It’s equally hard to read about how many Windows PCs won’t qualify for Windows 11, even if we understand better now why Microsoft requires a TPM for the new operating system. But taking all these big changes as signs about the direction Windows 11 is going, the account requirement starts to make more sense. Clearly Microsoft wants to increase the baseline security of every Windows 11 PC, far beyond what’s ever been required before.