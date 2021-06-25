One thing Microsoft didn't discuss: Windows 11 privacy
One of the recent and more interesting marketing pivots Apple has done in recent years has been to bang the drum about privacy. I'm not naive enough to think Apple actually cares about its customer's privacy, but it is an incredibly powerful marketing tool either way. By attacking ad-driven business models and hard-baking privacy tools into iOS, Apple preys upon people's fears that Android isn't secure, and isn't private. By proxy, Apple is claiming that iOS and iPhone is the solution, against a backdrop of companies like Facebook, who play fast and loose with customer data.www.windowscentral.com