(KADN) - Al Hebert was at KK's Cafe this Friday cooking up some sweet treats. You can find more information about KK's Cafe on their Facebook page. The Oubre family are the new owners of KK's Cafe in Youngsville, La. With over 70 years combined experience, this husband and wife duo bring loyalty and Southern hospitality to KK's. With the help of their children, come in and let them treat you right.