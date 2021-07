TikTok is down, according to a growing chorus of users complaining worldwide and suddenly not rhythmically dancing in (or watching) any new short videos. Testing to see if TikTok is down, we could open the app on an iPhone, but things started to go wrong from there. The algorithm is showing stale content or random videos that wouldn't normally be served to our account. Others say they are now experiencing the same thing. TikTok users are also complaining about getting logged out without notice.