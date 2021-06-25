National Blues Museum 'Summer of Soul' Block Party

Georgia Ensemble has brought back the fabulous five band members to take us back in years and to the beach; albeit this one is on the Hooch at Chattahoochee Nature Center. But, fear not. Wear what you want, bring what you want to munch on, and if you want to clap in time, dance in line, sing along or just go back in time this is a great evening of fun and music from the old days, and a tribute to the Beach Boys and Rock.