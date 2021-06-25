National Blues Museum 'Summer of Soul' Block Party

BLOCK ROCKING: Celebrate the reopening of downtown art museums with the Institute of Contemporary Art's South 1st Block Party. As a prelude to the return of South First Fridays, SoFA art museums the Institute of Contemporary Art, Movimento de Arte y Cultura Latino Americana, and the San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles are throwing a block party to celebrate their reopening with food, musical performances and plenty of art to experience. The museums are also celebrating a new neighbor, as community gardeners Veggielution set up shop on South First, giving the whole event a garden theme. Those looking to get their hands in mother earth or their eyes on some of the community’s visual marvels, shouldn’t miss it.
