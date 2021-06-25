Cancel
National Blues Museum 'Summer of Soul' Block Party

KMOV
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Summer of Soul' Block Party will take place this Saturday at the corner of Washington and 6th Ave Downtown. Music starts at 4pm, and the film begins at 9pm. And bring a chair! You can see the documentary in Theaters and on Hulu starting July 2nd, 2021.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Soul#Blues#Block Party#Theaters#National Blues Museum#Hulu
Community Policy