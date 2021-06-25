KANEKO Invites Families for Exclusive Time to Examine, Explore, & Enjoy-Katherine Scarpello Explains

KANEKO invites families to bring the kiddos to the KANEKO on Saturday mornings for exclusive family time to enjoy the exhibits and take part in some family activities. KANEKO Education Manager, Katherine Scarpello explains on “Live & Local” how the times from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday mornings is set aside for parents and caregivers of small children (under 12) to move freely within the galleries and enjoy the current Community exhibits and the KANEKO- UNO Creative Library that has a dedicated space for kids! KIDSpace at the K-UNO Library offers thoughtfully curated children’s books about creativity in a relaxed environment.