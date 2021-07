There is a variety of reasons why the Packers could look to move on from Funchess. For starters, the wideout has appeared in only a single game since the 2019 season; a broken collarbone limited him to only one contest in 2019 (with the Colts), and he opted out of his first season with the Packers in 2020 due to COVID concerns. Funchess is still only 27 years old, but it’s never easy for any player to return following a two-year absence.