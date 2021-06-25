Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachael Ray Described This Job As ‘6-Hour Shifts In a Wet Hell’

By Melissa Mitas
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Food Network star Rachael Ray started working in restaurants at a young age. With her mom in the hospitality industry, the Food Network star followed in the family business in every capacity from bus boy to waitress. Ray gave details on one job in particular that proved to be especially grueling, yet taught her “invaluable life skills”.

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachael Ray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Hamburgers#Hard Labor#Food Network#Dmo#Dish Machine Operator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesrachaelrayshow.com

Grilled Feta Cheese | Rachael Ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Bricks of feta get spiced up and drizzled with EVOO before being thrown onto the grill for a crisp and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's Where Rachael Ray Stands In The Pineapple Pizza Debate

When it comes to food, Rachael Ray is pretty much ready to chow down on it all. "I eat anything," she said in response to a fan-submitted question regarding her favorite comfort food, though later pared down her answer to pasta (via Rachael Ray Magazine). In the same interview, the Food Network star also shared her favorite vegetarian meal (caponata), claimed that she's "not picky" about herbs and spices, and admitted that she's "never met a fondue that [she] didn't like."
Food & DrinksWave of Long Island

From Rockaway To Rachael Ray

Meat Up Grill’s Chef Michael Fiore brings his burgers to television. Beach 116th Street’s Meat Up Grill brought the peninsula to the national stage last week, as Chef Michael Fiore appeared on the Rachael Ray Show to teach the audience how to make his signature Fonz burger. Described by Fiore...
Weight Lossnewbeauty.com

Ree Drummond Says These 10 Tips Helped Her Lose 43 Pounds in Four Months

Blogger and cooking-show host Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, just opened up about her 43-pound weight-loss journey on her website, crediting 10 crucial steps that helped her shed the pounds. “First, I can’t emphasize this enough: Everything I’m about to lay out worked for me, and if...
Weight LossPeople

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Details Exactly How She Lost 43 Lbs: 'It Was a Simple Shift'

Ree Drummond is feeling better than ever in her health and fitness journey, and now she's sharing some of the lessons she's learned long the way. In a blog post on Tuesday, the Pioneer Woman star, 52, detailed some of the ways she changed her diet, exercise regimen, and mentality to lose 43 pounds over the past several months. Drummond began by emphasizing that, while weight loss was part of her goal, it wasn't the driving factor for her.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Celebs Had To Say About Valerie Bertinelli's Emotional Instagram Post

Fame and success don't shield celebrities from the pain of hurtful online comments. Valerie Bertinelli has been in front of TV cameras since she was just 15, when she was cast in the 1970's sitcom "One Day at a Time," per Today. Now 61, the actress is a fixture on the Food Network with "Valerie's Home Cooking" and other shows. While fans might think that Bertinelli would just shrug off online criticisms or just not read them at all, she can still get stung.
Recipesvoiceofalexandria.com

The Perfect Summertime Pie

(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day. This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with...
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
SocietyPosted by
Mashed

Ree Drummond Shared This Emotional Father's Day Tribute To Ladd

Father's Day is a time to honor all of the wonderful fathers and father figures in our lives, and Ree Drummond, otherwise known as The Pioneer Woman, certainly didn't want to pass up the opportunity this year to celebrate Ladd, her husband and father of her children. Ladd and Ree were married in 1996 and the couple has four children together, as well as their foster son Jamar, making for a busy household of seven, per The Pioneer Woman's website.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."

Comments / 0

Community Policy