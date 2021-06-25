Daily Delivery: NCAA decides to handle NIL problem by not handling it at all
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Now that the NCAA has apparently decided to handle the name, image and likeness issue by delaying a decision, Fitz isn't surprised. According to reporting by CBS Sports, the NCAA isn't changing its NIL rules that prohibit student-athletes from profiting from their own image, but the organization plans to simply not enforce the rule until Congress can offer its own legislation. As Fitz says, it' such a perfect way for the NCAA to handle the topic. They're just ignoring the problem and delaying a decision.