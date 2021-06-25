Daily Delivery: NCAA decides to handle NIL problem by not handling it at all

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. TikTok is an entirely different form of social media. It's filled with lip-syncing videos and the algorithm of the app connects people of like interests. So, as Fitz explains, the TikTok video featuring Kansas State freshman Shane Porter and some of his teammates that is going viral is perfectly normal within the realm of TikTok, and those pushing back against it are missing the actual meaning of the video. With the new name, image, and likeness guidelines going into effect July 1, videos such as these will become more common because athletes can profit from it. Shane, you see, comes to K-State as a walk-on with nearly one million TikTok followers. And, that's a valuable tool to use for profit in the new NIL world. Check out the viral video here: Shane Porter on TikTok.