WHO's Tedros on Tigray bombing: denying health care access to victims unacceptable

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
 16 days ago

GENEVA, June 25 (Reuters) - World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that ambulances had been blocked from reaching victims of an air strike in Ethiopia’s Tigray region this week, describing as “unacceptable” the denial of access to heath care for victims.

“Attacks on civilians anywhere are completely unacceptable and so is denying them access to immediate care,” Tedros, who is Tigrayan, told a briefing. Ethiopia’s military has denied that any civilians were among the dozens of people killed in the air strike, saying all those struck were combatants. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

