West Valley City, UT

Teen driver killed in West Valley City head-on crash

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 15 days ago
A 16-year-old was killed Friday morning in a head-on crash in West Valley City. Police say another driver in his 50s was also injured and is in critical condition.

WATCH: UHP cracks down on dangerous driving

The accident occurred at 5600 West and 2200 South when the unidentified teen drove into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

It's not known why the teen veered out of his southbound lanes.

Roads in the area were closed for a few hours, but have since reopened after the scene was cleared.

WATCH: 1 arrested after UHP chases bikers speeding over 150 mph

The accident comes just weeks after another 16-year-old was killed in a Saratoga Springs crash . Westlake High School sophomore Ammon Blake died after his car was hit by a vehicle that police say drove through a red light.

