Fed's Mester says investments in workforce and inclusion lead to more resilient economy

 15 days ago
Cleveland Federal Reserve President and CEO Loretta Mester gives her keynote address at the 2014 Financial Stability Conference in Washington December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

June 25 (Reuters) - Investments that strengthen the labor force and improve economic inclusion can help to boost economic growth, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday.

"If we really want the economy to be strong and resilient, we can't afford to leave people - any people - and any communities behind," Mester said during a virtual event organized by the Cleveland Fed. The policymaker said further investments are needed in education, training and technology to help grow the workforce.

