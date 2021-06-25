Cancel
Dentist pulls own wisdom tooth on coffee break

By FEZA UZAY, Zenger News
WRGB
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAMSUN, Turkey (Zenger News) — A dentist with a painful wisdom tooth who didn’t want to wait to get an appointment with someone else wound up pulling the tooth himself during a break between patients. The dentist, Burhan Kaan Bafra, who lives and works in the northern Turkish province of...

cbs6albany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentist#Wisdom Tooth#Coffee Break#Samsun#Zenger News#Samsun#Turkish#Russian
