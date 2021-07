Cereal is a staple in many people's lives. Early mornings or late nights, I know I can always count on cereal for an easy, satisfying meal that requires little prep time and few dirty dishes. And as a busy college student, I have a bowl of cereal almost every morning before I start my classes. This became a standard routine for me as I started my freshman year, but I wanted to find a cereal that would satisfy me and keep me full for a few hours. That's where Magic Spoon came in. Magic Spoon has 13 grams of protein and no sugar. It's also made with ingredients that I am familiar with, which makes me confident that it's a great way to start my day. I tried all the flavors to help you figure out which is the perfect one for you!