Doris Young Jones, 78, of Roaring Creek Road in Newland, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Glenbridge Health & Rehab in Boone. Born on July 1, 1942 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Cordelia English Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jones who passed away in 1982. Also preceding her in death was her brother; Carroll Young; her son; Floyd David Jones and four great grandchildren.