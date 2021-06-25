Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newland, NC

Doris Young Jones

averyjournal.com
 16 days ago

Doris Young Jones, 78, of Roaring Creek Road in Newland, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Glenbridge Health & Rehab in Boone. Born on July 1, 1942 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Cordelia English Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jones who passed away in 1982. Also preceding her in death was her brother; Carroll Young; her son; Floyd David Jones and four great grandchildren.

www.averyjournal.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newland, NC
City
Boone, NC
Boone, NC
Obituaries
County
Avery County, NC
City
Burnsville, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Jones#Obituary#Glenbridge Health Rehab#Ncis#The People Church#Webb Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Facebook
Related
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
UFCPosted by
Fox News

Dustin Poirier's wife gets last laugh in Conor McGregor feud

Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie, sent a one-finger salute to Conor McGregor as the Irishman sat on the mat while trainers tended to his injured leg after UFC 264 on Saturday night. McGregor had brought Poirier’s wife into his trash-talking in the days leading up to the bout. He shared videos...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official. The...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...

Comments / 0

Community Policy