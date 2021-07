Jo Wood stopped using Botox after she was left unable to smile for “six weeks” following a course of injections. The 66-year-old former model – who is the ex-wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood – decided to try the wrinkle-smoothing cosmetic treatment over a decade ago but after she woke up the next day with one side of her face “dropped down” she vowed to never have the protein jabs ever again.