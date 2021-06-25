White Sox return to Chicago to full capacity stadium

The only thing truly ridiculous about the Adam Eaton signing was the timing. The rest of the elements were all defensible. Entering the winter, the White Sox really could have used a left-handed hitter with an above-average OBP and the ability to cover right field, and even if you didn’t count on Eaton resuming the form he showed with the White Sox, he’d met that description as recently as 2019 with the Nationals. Sure, his conduct during L’Affaire LaRoche and the rest of the disastrous 2016 season showed what Chicago sports talk radio had always whispered about, but his contributions to a World Series champion three years later indicated maturation of some sort. Health was the biggest sticking point. Three of his four seasons in Washington were limited by injuries, and that’s the reason why he only required a one-year deal with a team option for his services.