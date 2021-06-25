Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox return to Chicago to full capacity stadium

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox return home to open a series with the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field to full capacity for Friday night's game.

www.fox32chicago.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBsoxmachine.com

White Sox couldn’t wait to sign, DFA Adam Eaton

The only thing truly ridiculous about the Adam Eaton signing was the timing. The rest of the elements were all defensible. Entering the winter, the White Sox really could have used a left-handed hitter with an above-average OBP and the ability to cover right field, and even if you didn’t count on Eaton resuming the form he showed with the White Sox, he’d met that description as recently as 2019 with the Nationals. Sure, his conduct during L’Affaire LaRoche and the rest of the disastrous 2016 season showed what Chicago sports talk radio had always whispered about, but his contributions to a World Series champion three years later indicated maturation of some sort. Health was the biggest sticking point. Three of his four seasons in Washington were limited by injuries, and that’s the reason why he only required a one-year deal with a team option for his services.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: We are finally done with Adam Eaton forever

The Chicago White Sox have a huge game with Lance Lynn on the mound ahead of them as they try to take yet another series from the Minnesota Twins. Before the pregame festivities got underway, however, they announced that they were activating Adam Engel off the Injured List for the second time this season. That will surely be a big boost to the roster which is much needed with all the injuries. However, nobody expected them to actually DFA Adam Eaton.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Trade Options at Catcher following Yasmani Grandal injury

Here we are again. For what seems like the upteenth time this season, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a flux after yet another injury. This time it’s catcher Yasmani Grandal — probably the one player that the White Sox could not afford to lose, although this is a phrase that certainly has been used for previous White Sox injuries this season.
Posted by
FanSided

White Sox: Yermin Mercedes being sent down isn’t surprising

On Friday morning, the Chicago White Sox demoted Yermin Mercedes to their AAA affiliate, the Charlotte Knights. Mercedes started the season on a blistering stretch, producing a slash line of .415/.455/.659 through April. Since then, Mercedes has been the complete opposite. In May, he produced a slash line of .221/.292/.326...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: All Star’s put on showcase in Minnesota

On Sunday Lance Lynn, Carlos Rodón and Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox were each selected as members of the American League All-Star team. The news was the beginning of an eventful week in Minneapolis. The Chicago White Sox All-Stars came to play since being named to the team.
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 12, Orioles 1: Big Bats in Baltimore

Camden Yards does not appear to have blown away from the massive storm banging the East Coast today, which is good because that means we get baseball!. The White Sox arrived at Camden Yards like kindergartners on a field trip. The sides were scoreless until the bottom of the second....
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Remains scalding hot

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs in Friday's 12-1 blowout of the Orioles. In his last five games, the shortstop has gone 13-for-21 with four doubles, three walks and nine runs, raising his batting average from .289 to .312 in the process. Hitting before Yoan Moncada and Jose Abreu would be an enviable spot for any player, but Anderson would probably be having a phenomenal stretch offensively even without their help from the second and third spots of Chicago's lineup. His situation only figures to improve once Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) returns in a month or so.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Keuchel, White Sox to face Lopez, Orioles

Chicago White Sox (51-35, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (28-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-11, 6.03 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +122, White Sox -140; over/under...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Michael Kopech was the best part of the win

CHICAGO - MAY 26: Michael Kopech #34 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 26, 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) Everyone knows how good Michael Kopech is. Everyone also knows that he hasn’t even scratched the...
MLBchatsports.com

Friday night Orioles game thread: vs. White Sox, 7:05

The first-place White Sox are in town tonight to take on the last-place Orioles. This doesn’t bode well on the surface for the Orioles, but on any given night you don’t know what you might see. Like much of the O’s starting rotation, Jorge López is having his trouble. In...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Homers, drives in four

Engel went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 12-1 win over the Orioles. The outfielder now has a trio of extra-base hits and has crossed the plate three times in two games since returning from the injured list. The extended absences of Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) have opened the door for Engel to be a regular starter, but he's battled injuries himself and been limited to just 38 at-bats this season. Both teammates are at least a month from being activated, though, and Adam Eaton was DFA'd on Wednesday, so Engel can likely remain a regular starter for the remainder of 2021 if he continues contributing offensively.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox provide amazing update on Eloy Jimenez

(Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images) Somehow, the Chicago White Sox are going into their final series of the pre-All-Star Break schedule with a record of 51-35. That is good for an 8.0 game lead in the American League Central Division. It is also right there with some of the best records in all of baseball, despite facing some serious injuries to consequential players. One of those players is Eloy Jimenez, who hasn’t played since spring training because of an injury.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez set to begin minor-league rehab assignment

The Chicago White Sox on Thursday announced that slugging outfielder Eloy Jiménez will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Friday with High-A Winston-Salem. The 24-year-old has missed the entire 2021 regular season because of a ruptured pectoral tendon he suffered while playing the field during spring training:. Jiménez underwent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy