Fourth celebration first event Flag Pond Ruritan has hosted since start of pandemic

The Flag Pond Ruritan will host their 15th annual Fourth of July Fireworks event at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. “The club has sponsored the fireworks display over 15 years and it has always been well attended – over 1,000 people pack into the old Flag Pond School playground and surrounding area to picnic, see old friends, participate in the festivities,” said Flag Pond Ruritan President Richard Waldrop.